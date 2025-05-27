Djordje Mihailovic News: Five shots Saturday
Mihailovic generated five shots (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus St. Louis City SC.
Mihailovic took five shots Saturday, his third match this season with five shots, however he only put one on target. He also took three corners in his 14th straight match and added two accurate crosses. He was subbed off in the 76th minute for Connor Ronan.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now