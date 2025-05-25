Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dodo headshot

Dodo News: Great redeemer in 2024-25 season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Dodo had two shots (zero on goal) and eight crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Udinese.

Dodo sat out most of his 2023-24 season with a knee injury. It did not flare up in this campaign, the consistent availability allowed him to log career numbers then. Offensively, Dodo's 36 chances created, 34 accurate crosses, five assists and five G/A are his personal bests. Defensively, the same goes for 51 clearances and 36 interceptions.

Dodo
Fiorentina
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now