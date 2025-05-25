Dodo News: Great redeemer in 2024-25 season

Dodo had two shots (zero on goal) and eight crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-2 victory over Udinese.

Dodo sat out most of his 2023-24 season with a knee injury. It did not flare up in this campaign, the consistent availability allowed him to log career numbers then. Offensively, Dodo's 36 chances created, 34 accurate crosses, five assists and five G/A are his personal bests. Defensively, the same goes for 51 clearances and 36 interceptions.