Domagoj Bradaric News: Nets in Empoli bout
Bradaric scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two clearances and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win over Empoli.
Bradaric didn't have a busy performance but decided the game with a header from point-blank range on a well-timed cut. It's his first goal of the season. He has been a regular in his first year at Verona, totaling 78 crosses (24 on target), 25 key passes, 36 tackles and 42 clearances in 28 games (24 starts).
