Domingos Duarte Injury: Named to squad list

Duarte (undisclosed) is on the squad list for Saturday's match against Celta Vigo.

Durate was forced off injured last outing but appears to be an option once again for the club after being named to the squad list. This is solid news for the club, as he has started in their past three outings. That said, he will likely see the start immediately if fit enough, starting in 20 of his 21 appearances this season.