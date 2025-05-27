Dominic Solanke News: Bags penalty in season finale

Solanke scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 4-1 defeat against Brighton.

Solanke converted a penalty in the 17th minute Sunday, a strike which took the early 1-0 lead. He finished his first season with Spurs with nine goals and three assists across 27 appearances (25 starts), a far cry from his 19 goals last season with Bournemouth. It was still a good season for Solanke, and he played very well in the Europa League, bagging five goals and four assists across 13 appearances (eight starts). He is set to lead the line again next season, and he will look to lead Spurs on a bounce back campaign.