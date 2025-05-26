Fantasy Soccer
Dominik Greif headshot

Dominik Greif News: Clean sheet against Rayo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Greif had eight saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano.

Greif would see a solid outing to end the season as he recorded eight saves to earn a clean sheet. This does give him a season-high for saves in a match while earning his seventh clean sheet of the season. He ends the campaign with 34 goals allowed and 85 saves in 31 appearances (31 starts).

Dominik Greif
Mallorca
More Stats & News
