Dominik Greif News: Clean sheet against Rayo
Greif had eight saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Rayo Vallecano.
Greif would see a solid outing to end the season as he recorded eight saves to earn a clean sheet. This does give him a season-high for saves in a match while earning his seventh clean sheet of the season. He ends the campaign with 34 goals allowed and 85 saves in 31 appearances (31 starts).
