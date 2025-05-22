Donovan Leon News: Starts in all but two games
Leon made 32 starts in the Ligue 1 this season, allowing 48 goals but making 122 saves and recording nine clean sheets. He also saved a penalty and made 29 clearances.
Leon missed two games in early January, but he started in each of the remaining 32 matches for Auxerre. He ended the season on a strong note after recording five of his nine clean sheets over his final 12 appearances.
