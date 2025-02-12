Douglas Luiz News: Six crosses in Tuesday's victory
Luiz recorded one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over PSV Eindhoven.
Luiz made his third consecutive UCL start Tuesday and put together another solid performance. He took all five of his side's corner kicks and recorded a season-high six crosses as a result. He also created one chance created and took one off-target shot on the attack. He added two tackles and drew two fouls in his full 90 minutes of action.
