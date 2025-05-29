Duane Holmes News: Features off bench

Holmes (ankle) featured for eight minutes in Wednesday's 3-0 victory against New York City FC, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.

Holmes made his return from his ankle injury in Wednesday's clash against New York City FC. He featured off the bench for some minutes at the end of the game and will aim to build his fitness back gradually to avoid any setback. That said, it was his first ever minutes played in MLS and he will hope to stay fit since he could play a key role in the midfield this season for Houston.