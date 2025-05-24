Duncan McGuire News: Scores winner against Portland

McGuire scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win over Portland Timbers.

McGuire moved into the starting lineup after assisting off the bench in his last appearance, and he took advantage of the opportunity by firing a quality shot from inside the box in the 39th minute of the win. After producing his first two direct contributions of the campaign in the last two league games, he'll have a good chance to retain a spot alongside Luis Muriel if a 4-4-2 system is used again in upcoming fixtures.