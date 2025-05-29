Earl Edwards Jr. News: Keeps clean sheet versus Galaxy

Edwards Jr. had six saves and secured a clean sheet in Wednesday's 1-0 win versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Edwards Jr. denied the home team several chances, delivering his best performance of the campaign during the victory. It was his third full game in a row across all competitions since taking over because of Daniel's (lower body) injury. In case the main keeper continues to miss time, the next challenge for Edwards Jr. will be a visit to St. Louis, who have found the net four times over their last five MLS matches.