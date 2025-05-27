Edon Zhegrova Injury: Disappointing last season in Lille

Zhegrova played in 17 matches across all competitions for Lille in the 2024-25 season, scoring five goals and providing two assists.

Zhegrova's attacking prowess added depth to Lille's forward line at the beginning of the season when he performed extremely well, scoring five goals in 17 appearances and showing his potential to become a leader. A long-term groin injury suffered against Marseille kept him out for many months and prevented him from returning before the end of the season. Some reports indicated he was fit enough to come back but delayed his recovery to avoid a setback ahead of a likely departure from the club this summer.