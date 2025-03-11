Fantasy Soccer
Edon Zhegrova headshot

Edon Zhegrova Injury: Training individually

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Zhegrova (groin) was back in individual training on Monday, the club announced.

Zhegrova has been sidelined since mid-December due to a groin injury he suffered against Marseille. He was spotted in individual training on Monday, suggesting he is progressing well and could potentially return for the North Derby against Lens on March. 30. The Kosovo winger is a key creative presence, and his return would be a boost as Lille continue their push for Champions League qualification.

