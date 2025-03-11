Edon Zhegrova Injury: Training individually

Zhegrova (groin) was back in individual training on Monday, the club announced.

Zhegrova has been sidelined since mid-December due to a groin injury he suffered against Marseille. He was spotted in individual training on Monday, suggesting he is progressing well and could potentially return for the North Derby against Lens on March. 30. The Kosovo winger is a key creative presence, and his return would be a boost as Lille continue their push for Champions League qualification.