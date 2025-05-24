Eduard Atuesta News: Provides assist in victory

Atuesta assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Portland Timbers.

Atuesta made a team-high 45 accurate passes, one of which generated the chance for Duncan McGuire's goal in the 39th minute of the match. The midfielder assisted for the second time this season in his return from a four-game injury absence. He's now averaging 39.3 accurate passes, 2.2 chances created, 1.7 tackles and 1.2 clearances per game over the 2025 campaign. The good performance should help him earn a spot in the contention with Cesar Araujo and Joran Gerbet for playing time in central slots.