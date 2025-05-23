Eli Junior Kroupi News: Announces departure from Lorient

Kroupi announced on his Instagram his departure from Lorient after a prolific season in Ligue 2 that saw the Merlus win the title.

Kroupi will cross the Manche to join Bournemouth after finishing his time with Lorient. The French forward signed with Bournemouth during the winter transfer window but stayed on loan with the Merlus and ended the season as the league's top scorer with 22 goals and champion. He will now link up with Bournemouth and will look to earn a place in next year's squad to showcase his talent and potential in the Premier League.