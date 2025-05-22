Elia Caprile Injury: Out versus Napoli

Caprile won't be available against Napoli on Friday as he suffered a muscular injury last week, coach Davide Nicola announced.

Caprile stayed in the game against Venezia despite suffering a strain and will end the season on the mend. He concludes with 46 saves, five clean sheets and 22 goals allowed in 18 matches with Cagliari after joining on loan in January. He had played four times with Napoli beforehand. He's likely to be bought out by his present team. Alen Sherri or Giuseppe Ciocci will get the nod Friday.