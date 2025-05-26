Eliesse Ben Seghir News: Emerging talent in Monaco

Ben Seghir made 43 appearances for Monaco during the 2024-25 season, scoring eight goals goals and providing 3 assists.

Ben Seghir's performances this season demonstrated his potential as an emerging talent after playing less than 500 minutes in 2023. His contributions were valuable to Monaco's midfield, and he is poised for further development. This season he played 1,750 minutes in Ligue 1 and discovered the Champions League with 10 appearances, seven of which were as a starter. He contributed to 72 shots and 39 chances created in 43 appearances, showing his creative and offensive impact. It makes no doubt that he will still be a key player on the Rocher next season if he stays at the club.