Eljif Elmas

Eljif Elmas Injury: Good to go for Roma clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Elmas (thigh) "will be available Sunday after ramping up in training," coach Paolo Vanoli stated.

Elmas will limit his absence to one game and will compete especially with Gvidas Gineitis to make the XI depending on his level of fitness, as he's a staple when healthy. He has totaled nine shots (four on target), two key passes, 15 crosses (five accurate) and five tackles (three won) in his last five appearances, with no goal contributions.

Eljif Elmas
Torino
