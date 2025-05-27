Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Eljif Elmas headshot

Eljif Elmas News: Decent against Roma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Elmas (thigh) had one shot on target, three crosses (one accurate) and two tackles (two won) in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Roma.

Elmas was passable on offense and played most of the game after sitting out the previous tilt due to a muscular injury. He has scored four times and posted 19 shots (10 on target), nine key passes, 23 crosses (eight accurate) and 10 tackles in 13 games while on loan from RB Leipzig. He's not sure to stay despite his sound performances since the clause to acquire him permanently is pretty expensive.

Eljif Elmas
Torino
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now