Eljif Elmas News: Decent against Roma

Elmas (thigh) had one shot on target, three crosses (one accurate) and two tackles (two won) in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Roma.

Elmas was passable on offense and played most of the game after sitting out the previous tilt due to a muscular injury. He has scored four times and posted 19 shots (10 on target), nine key passes, 23 crosses (eight accurate) and 10 tackles in 13 games while on loan from RB Leipzig. He's not sure to stay despite his sound performances since the clause to acquire him permanently is pretty expensive.