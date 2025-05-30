Ellery Balcombe News: Returning to Brentford

Balcombe will return to Brentford after the conclusion of his loan spell at Motherwell, his parent club announced Friday.

Balcombe was a regular for Motherwell during the 2024/25 season of the Scottish Premiership, although the results weren't exactly encouraging. He made 31 starts, conceding 53 goals and keeping only three clean sheets. He's not expected to compete for a first-team role at Brentford in 2025/26, and he's a candidate to leave the club -- either via loan or a permanent transfer -- in the summer.