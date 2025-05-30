Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ellery Balcombe headshot

Ellery Balcombe News: Returning to Brentford

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Balcombe will return to Brentford after the conclusion of his loan spell at Motherwell, his parent club announced Friday.

Balcombe was a regular for Motherwell during the 2024/25 season of the Scottish Premiership, although the results weren't exactly encouraging. He made 31 starts, conceding 53 goals and keeping only three clean sheets. He's not expected to compete for a first-team role at Brentford in 2025/26, and he's a candidate to leave the club -- either via loan or a permanent transfer -- in the summer.

Ellery Balcombe
Brentford
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now