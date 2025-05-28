Emeka Eneli Injury: Questionable against Austin

Eneli (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's clash against Austin, according to the MLS injury report.

Eneli is dealing with foot issues and is questionable for Wednesday's clash against the Verdes. He will likely be a late decision ahead of the game and his potential absence would force a change in the starting lineup. If he has to miss the game, Pablo Ruiz is expected to start in the midfield for the third game in a row for the first time since his long term knee injury.