Emil Forsberg headshot

Emil Forsberg News: Assists opening goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Forsberg had an assist while taking two shots (one on goal), crossing three times (one accurate) and creating three chances during Saturday's 2-0 win over D.C. United.

Forsberg set up Cameron Harper in the 42nd minute assisting the opening goal of the match while leading New York in crosses and chances created. The assist was the first goal involvement since May 10th for the attacker who has combined for three shots, five chances created and six crosses over his last three starts.

Emil Forsberg
New York Red Bulls
