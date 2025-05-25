Emiliano Martinez News: Sees straight red

Martinez was shown a red card in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Manchester United.

Martinez had his day end just ahead of halftime Sunday, with the goalie seeing a straight red card after taking down an attacker far outside of the box. This will leave him suspended to end the season and to start the next campaign, a tough loss for the club, as he is a regular starter. He ends the season starting in all 37 of his appearances, notching eight clean sheets, 45 goals allowed and 100 saves.