Emiliano Martinez News: Sees straight red
Martinez was shown a red card in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Manchester United.
Martinez had his day end just ahead of halftime Sunday, with the goalie seeing a straight red card after taking down an attacker far outside of the box. This will leave him suspended to end the season and to start the next campaign, a tough loss for the club, as he is a regular starter. He ends the season starting in all 37 of his appearances, notching eight clean sheets, 45 goals allowed and 100 saves.
