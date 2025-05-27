Emre Can News: Majority of season spent in defense

Can registered three goals on nine shots to go along with nine crosses, 20 interceptions, 50 tackles and 86 clearances in 31 appearances (23 starts) this season.

Can saw a major change of roles in he 2024/25 campaign, with the midfielder no longer in the engine room and concluding the season primarily serving as center-back. This was an early change for the German, moving to the defense in November, which heavily hurt his offensive production, as he only saw three goal contributions. This will be something to watch heading into the new season, as a continued role in the defense will hurt his production, but could add a new central defender to the mix with a bit more attacking prowess as a former midfielder.