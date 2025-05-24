Enzo Boyomo News: Logs four clearances in Alaves match

Boyomo won one of two tackles and had one key pass and four clearances in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Alaves.

Boyomo turned in a solid shift, but his team gave up one goal in the season finale. He has been a staple all year long and concluded with 68 tackles, 43 interceptions, 131 clearances and 19 blocks in 34 matches, helping secure eight clean sheets and scoring twice.