Enzo Boyomo News: Logs four clearances in Alaves match
Boyomo won one of two tackles and had one key pass and four clearances in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Alaves.
Boyomo turned in a solid shift, but his team gave up one goal in the season finale. He has been a staple all year long and concluded with 68 tackles, 43 interceptions, 131 clearances and 19 blocks in 34 matches, helping secure eight clean sheets and scoring twice.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now