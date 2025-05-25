Enzo Fernandez News: Big improvement in Year 3

Fernandez generated one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Nottingham Forest.

Being the Chelsea team's most expensive transfer signing obviously means unparalleled expectations for Fernandez, who has taken enormous pressure in stride with gradual improvement. For the 2024-25 Blues, he more than doubled his G/A, going from five to 13. The defensive midfielder significantly boosted playmaking stats like crosses (109), chances created (79) and corners (74) for seven assists this season. In contrast, he barely improved total shots (53) to finish with six goals, which is still a career high. If his goal-contributing trajectory continues and overall form goes up again, Fernandez will be one of the Premier League's best midfielders next season.