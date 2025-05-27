Enzo Le Fee News: Loan now permanent

Le Fee is now a permanent Sunderland player after their promotion in the Premier League.

Le Fee joined Sunderland on loan from Roma and immediately took a huge role in the back half of the Championship. He scored once and added three assists while playing 1,299 minutes in 18 appearances (14 starts.) The midfielder is likely to continue in a large role for Sunderland in the Premier League, though it's possible they bring in a large influx of players which majorly shifts minutes as other newly-promoted clubs have done.