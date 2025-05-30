Fantasy Soccer
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting headshot

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting News: Converts two penalties

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Choupo-Moting scored twice from two shots and created a chance during Wednesday's 4-2 win over Charlotte.

Choupo-Moting entered the match in the 64th minutes and converted penalties in the 70th and 97th for the Red Bulls' final two goals. The forward has combined for four shots and five chances created to go along with the two goals over his last three appearances.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting
New York Red Bulls
