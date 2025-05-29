Erling Haaland News: Finishes third in Golden Boot race

Haaland started in all 31 of his appearances while scoring 22 goals on 108 shots and three assists on 29 chances created this Premier League campaign.

Haaland was once again a top scorer in the Premier League but wouldn't finish as the highest scoring player, finishing seven goals behind Mohamed Salah and his 29 goals. This was also the Norwegians' worst season since joining City, which says a lot, seeing he had 22 goals, having bagged 32 and 44 goal contributions compared to his 25 this season. He will no doubt return next season just as lethal as ever and shouldn't take a step back, only looking forward to seeing another season like his record-setting debut season with City. With the club set to revamp the midfield, he will hope for some more help following the exit of Kevin De Bruyne, already looking to have a new goal-scoring companion in Omar Marmoush.