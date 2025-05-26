Erling Haaland News: Scores from penalty spot

Haaland scored one goal to go with four shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Fulham.

Haaland was on a three-match skid without a goal, but ended the season finding one, stepping up to put away a 72nd-minute penalty after he gave he rights to his penalty to Omar Marmoush in their FA Cup final loss last Saturday. This brings the forward to 22 goals and three assists this season, the worst total in his three years with the club despite seeing the same number of appearances last campaign.