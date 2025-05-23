Fantasy Soccer
Estanis Pedrola headshot

Estanis Pedrola Injury: Selected for Genoa clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Pedrola (thigh) has been called up for Saturday's match versus Genoa.

Pedrola has managed to recover from a thigh lesion that sidelined him for the past four fixtures. He could get some run if the coach decides to give minutes to the backups. He has made just one, eight-minute-long cameo since transferring in January, totaling two shots (zero on target) and two key passes.

