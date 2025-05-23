Estanis Pedrola Injury: Selected for Genoa clash
Pedrola (thigh) has been called up for Saturday's match versus Genoa.
Pedrola has managed to recover from a thigh lesion that sidelined him for the past four fixtures. He could get some run if the coach decides to give minutes to the backups. He has made just one, eight-minute-long cameo since transferring in January, totaling two shots (zero on target) and two key passes.
