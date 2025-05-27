Ethan Mbappe Injury: Difficult first season with Lille

Mbappe appeared in 12 matches across all competitions for Lille during the 2024-25 season, gaining valuable first-team experience but was slowed down due to injuries.

Mbappe's integration into the senior squad highlights his potential at just 18 years old, although his season was slowed by injuries. His composure and technical skills were evident in his limited appearances, and there is hope to see him perform with Lille next season after a strong pre-season to rebuild fitness. With continued development, Mbappe is poised to become a key contributor in midfield.