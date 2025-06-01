Evander News: Assists in 2-1 defeat

Evander assisted once to go with four shots (two on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss to D.C. United.

Evander picked up his 12th goal involvement in only 15 games this season. Four of his five assists this season have come in the last six games, and in his last 12 matches, he has taken 49 shots. He has created at least two chances in each of his last six games, attempting 30 crosses and taking 28 corners.