Evander News: Earns another assist

Evander assisted once to go with eight shots (three on goal), nine crosses (three accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 4-2 defeat versus Atlanta United.

Evander saw yet another assist Sunday in the club's loss, notching an assist on Miles Robinson's goal in the 49th minute. This brings him to four goal contributions in his past four appearances. He now has seven goals and four assists in 13 appearances, making an early case for the MVP race.