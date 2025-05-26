Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Evander headshot

Evander News: Earns another assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Evander assisted once to go with eight shots (three on goal), nine crosses (three accurate) and six corners in Sunday's 4-2 defeat versus Atlanta United.

Evander saw yet another assist Sunday in the club's loss, notching an assist on Miles Robinson's goal in the 49th minute. This brings him to four goal contributions in his past four appearances. He now has seven goals and four assists in 13 appearances, making an early case for the MVP race.

Evander
FC Cincinnati
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now