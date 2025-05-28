Evann Guessand News: Decent confirmation season

Guessand featured in 40 matches across all competitions for Nice during the 2024-25 season, scoring 13 goals and providing eight assists.

Guessand emerged as a key offensive player leading the team in both goals and assists during his confirmation season in Nice. He became an undisputed starter for the Aiglons setting new career highs in league play with 12 goals, eight assists, 63 shots, 32 chances created, 36 crosses and even 44 tackles. His ability to create and convert chances was instrumental in Nice's attacking success helping the club secure fourth place in Ligue 1 along with a spot in Champions League qualifications for next season. Guessand's breakout season positions him as a central figure in the team's future plans although his performances are making several clubs keen on signing him in the summer transfer window.