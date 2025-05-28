Ez Abde Injury: Brought off injured

Ez Abde was forced off with an apparent injury during the second half of the Conference League final against Chelsea. He scored before coming off injured.

Ez Abde opened the scoring during the first half of the clash, but was forced off shortly into the second half. Jesus Rodriguez came on to replace him for the second half. Ez Abde finishes a lackluster campaign with two goals and two assists in La Liga action, though he took on significantly more minutes than his first season in Betis. Injuries slowed the end to his campaign, but when fit, he should be a top option on the left wing.