Fabian Rieder headshot

Fabian Rieder News: Going back to Brittany

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Rieder is returning to Stade Rennais after ending his loan spell with Stuttgart, the club announced.

Rieder spent one season on loan at Stuttgart and had a disappointing campaign, making 21 appearances while scoring one goal and providing three assists. He was unable to secure a regular starting role in the midfield of the German Cup winners. Rieder is now returning to Rennes where he could play a significant role if new coach Habib Beye decides to keep him and make him a key part of his system ahead of next season.

