Fabian Rieder News: Going back to Brittany

Rieder is returning to Stade Rennais after ending his loan spell with Stuttgart, the club announced.

Rieder spent one season on loan at Stuttgart and had a disappointing campaign, making 21 appearances while scoring one goal and providing three assists. He was unable to secure a regular starting role in the midfield of the German Cup winners. Rieder is now returning to Rennes where he could play a significant role if new coach Habib Beye decides to keep him and make him a key part of his system ahead of next season.