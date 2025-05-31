Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Federico Bernardeschi headshot

Federico Bernardeschi Injury: Out with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

Bernardeschi (undisclosed) is out for Saturday's match against Charlotte.

Bernardeschi was known to be struggling with a knock heading into the weekend and will miss out due to the injury, with the attacker sidelined Saturday. They will hope this injury isn't anything major, as he is a regular starter. The good news is he will have an extra week to recover before their next match and could be fit when they return.

Federico Bernardeschi
Toronto FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now