Federico Bernardeschi Injury: Out with injury
Bernardeschi (undisclosed) is out for Saturday's match against Charlotte.
Bernardeschi was known to be struggling with a knock heading into the weekend and will miss out due to the injury, with the attacker sidelined Saturday. They will hope this injury isn't anything major, as he is a regular starter. The good news is he will have an extra week to recover before their next match and could be fit when they return.
