Federico Bernardeschi

Federico Bernardeschi Injury: Struggling with knock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Bernardeschi is struggling with a knock, and is uncertain for Saturday's clash with Charlotte, per manager Robin Fraser.

Bernardeschi is struggling with a knock and isn't certain for Saturday's clash with Charlotte. The winger missed out mid-week against Philadelphia but has started every single match otherwise. Bernardeschi would be a major loss if out for a second match.

Federico Bernardeschi
Toronto FC
