Federico Bernardeschi Injury: Struggling with knock
Bernardeschi is struggling with a knock, and is uncertain for Saturday's clash with Charlotte, per manager Robin Fraser.
Bernardeschi is struggling with a knock and isn't certain for Saturday's clash with Charlotte. The winger missed out mid-week against Philadelphia but has started every single match otherwise. Bernardeschi would be a major loss if out for a second match.
