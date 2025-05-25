Federico Bernardeschi News: Set for suspension

Bernardeschi recorded one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Nashville SC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 86th minute.

Bernardeschi will be forced to miss his first match of the season after picking up his fifth yellow card. He has scored four goals with three assists in 15 MLS appearances, averaging about 4.7 crosses per game.