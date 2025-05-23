Federico Dimarco News: Productive against Como

Dimarco won one of one tackle and registered five crosses (two accurate), two key passes and one corner in 60 minutes in Friday's 2-0 win over Como.

Dimarco was one of the most effective players for his side on offense and paced it in deliveries. He has recorded four shots (two on target), four chances created, eight crosses (there accurate) and four tackles (three won) in the last five games (three starts).