Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Federico Dimarco headshot

Federico Dimarco News: Productive against Como

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Dimarco won one of one tackle and registered five crosses (two accurate), two key passes and one corner in 60 minutes in Friday's 2-0 win over Como.

Dimarco was one of the most effective players for his side on offense and paced it in deliveries. He has recorded four shots (two on target), four chances created, eight crosses (there accurate) and four tackles (three won) in the last five games (three starts).

Federico Dimarco
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now