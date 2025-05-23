Federico Pereira News: Records four clearances in draw

Pereira registered two tackles (one won), four clearances and one interception in Thursday's 0-0 draw against America. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 55th minute.

Pereira contributed to his team's second consecutive clean sheet while adding 54 accurate passes and two fouls drawn in the first Liga MX finals leg. The consistent starter also made multiple clearances and tackles for the sixth time in a row. His average of 4.9 clearances per game remains the highest figure on the squad in the Clausura 2025 tournament.