Federico Ravaglia News: Concedes three in finale

Ravaglia conceded three goals Saturday, all of which came in the first half. He also did not make a save for the fifth time this season. He started 11 games during Bologna's campaign and he conceded 14 goals, made 10 saves and kept four clean sheets. He will likely back up Lukasz Skorupski again next season.