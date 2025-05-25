Federico Valverde Injury: Dealing with back discomfort

Valverde suffered a knock in his lower back in the season finale against Real Sociedad after ending the 2024-25 season with 50 appearances across all competitions, scoring six goals and providing seven assists, the club announced.

