Felipe Mora News: Misses penalty Wednesday

Mora missed a penalty in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Colorado. He finished with two shots (one on target) before departing the game in the 64th minute.

This was an unfortunate game for Mora, who could've equalized the game late in the first half but missed the penalty badly. The Chilean forward has been rotating in and out of the squad of late, and his scoring drought has now reached five games. Still, Mora has recorded five goals and two assists across 16 appearances (11 starts) in 2025.