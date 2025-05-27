Felix Nmecha News: Works into starting role when fit

Nmecha recorded four shots on 18 shots and one assist on 14 chances created in 26 appearances (19 starts).

Nmecha saw a decent season and was able to earn a starting role for most of the campaign, earning a regular starting role around mid-October. However, he did see his season heavily hindered by an injury, missing two months of the season, which resulted in a bit more od a subdued campaign. This is still good news moving into next season, as he continues to earn more time and could see a full-time starting spot next campaign.