Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Felix Nmecha headshot

Felix Nmecha News: Works into starting role when fit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Nmecha recorded four shots on 18 shots and one assist on 14 chances created in 26 appearances (19 starts).

Nmecha saw a decent season and was able to earn a starting role for most of the campaign, earning a regular starting role around mid-October. However, he did see his season heavily hindered by an injury, missing two months of the season, which resulted in a bit more od a subdued campaign. This is still good news moving into next season, as he continues to earn more time and could see a full-time starting spot next campaign.

Felix Nmecha
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now