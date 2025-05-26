Fermin News: Another goal contribution

Fermin assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 3-0 win versus Athletic.

Fermin registered his fourth goal contribution in five outings, and his fifth assist in 28 appearances on the campaign. He also had a total of 10 chances created over the last five outings and a total of 29 chances created this season. Additionally, he topped his total of 515 passes in 31 appearances last season, with 535 passes in three fewer appearances this year.