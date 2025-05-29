Fernando Alvarez News: Records late assist Wednesday

Alvarez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Inter Miami CF.

Alvarez's corner in the 92nd minute set up Victor Loturi's header, a consolation goal in a bad loss. It was still a good moment for him though as it marked his first goal contribution of the season. It was the only chance he created in his 10 minutes off the bench.