Fernando Alvarez News: Records late assist Wednesday
Alvarez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Inter Miami CF.
Alvarez's corner in the 92nd minute set up Victor Loturi's header, a consolation goal in a bad loss. It was still a good moment for him though as it marked his first goal contribution of the season. It was the only chance he created in his 10 minutes off the bench.
