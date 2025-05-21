Florian Neuhaus News: Role disappears

Neuhaus made just 18 appearances (two starts), assisting once in the Bundesliga.

Neuhaus essentially lost any sort of hold on a starting role this season, falling to the bench, where he hardly played. The midfielder has been with Gladbach for seven seasons, but barring a massive change it seems his time with any sort of significant role is done. Neuhaus has also been linked with a move away from Gladbach, especially to Augsburg.