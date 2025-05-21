Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Florian Neuhaus headshot

Florian Neuhaus News: Role disappears

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Neuhaus made just 18 appearances (two starts), assisting once in the Bundesliga.

Neuhaus essentially lost any sort of hold on a starting role this season, falling to the bench, where he hardly played. The midfielder has been with Gladbach for seven seasons, but barring a massive change it seems his time with any sort of significant role is done. Neuhaus has also been linked with a move away from Gladbach, especially to Augsburg.

Florian Neuhaus
Mönchengladbach
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now