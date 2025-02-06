Florian Sotoca Injury: Available for Nice game

Sotoca (calf) has been training normally and is expected to be available for Saturday's match against Nice, according to coach Will Still in the press conference.

Sotoca is a key player for the squad and a crucial starter in both the frontline and central midfield recently. His return will strengthen the team both on the field and in leadership, especially with coach Will Still suspended and needing a leader to support the team. If he is not fit to start immediately, Angelo Fulgini is likely to feature in midfield.